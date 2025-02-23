NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 258,933 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 164,421 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in NIO by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,907 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 589,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

NIO Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

