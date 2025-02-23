Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after acquiring an additional 759,980 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,645,000 after buying an additional 374,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 213,962 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $21,191,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after buying an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

