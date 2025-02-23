ONEOK (OKE) to Release Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OKE stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.19%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
