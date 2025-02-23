ONEOK (OKE) to Release Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

View Our Latest Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.