Owens Corning (OC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $143.50 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

