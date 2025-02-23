Owens Corning (OC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
Shares of OC stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $143.50 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Owens Corning
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.