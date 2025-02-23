Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($36.96) to GBX 2,830 ($35.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,978.75 ($25.00).
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.
Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.
