Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($36.96) to GBX 2,830 ($35.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,978.75 ($25.00).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,100 ($26.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,066.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,111.60. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,864.48 ($23.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,765 ($34.93).

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

