PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.53. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2,399,801 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,052,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 899,010 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,151,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
