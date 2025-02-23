Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Palomar worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Palomar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Palomar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Palomar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palomar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $721,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,213,739.52. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $159,319.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $268,249.24. This trade represents a 37.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $4,098,195 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.54 and a one year high of $128.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

