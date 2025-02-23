Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

PSN stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

