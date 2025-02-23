PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) vs. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Critical Survey

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 13.45% 9.02% 0.90% Great Southern Bancorp 17.40% 10.62% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PCB Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PCB Bancorp pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Great Southern Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $191.91 million 1.43 $25.81 million $1.74 11.06 Great Southern Bancorp $219.71 million 3.12 $61.81 million $5.26 11.17

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats PCB Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.