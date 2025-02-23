Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,118 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,468.14. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $125,928.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,464.35. The trade was a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $240,551. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $387.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.54. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

