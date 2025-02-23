Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total value of $643,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,607,740.16. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,217 shares of company stock valued at $523,808,864. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $683.62 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

