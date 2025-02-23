Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 59,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 286.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

