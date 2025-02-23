Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $107,489,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Plexus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,168,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after buying an additional 59,465 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Plexus by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Plexus by 1,546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $124,641.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,852.12. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,240. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.05. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.