Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Pool worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $344.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

