Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,386 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Federal Signal worth $29,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Federal Signal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSS. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

