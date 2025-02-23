Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $29,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $491.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.22.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

