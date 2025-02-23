Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

