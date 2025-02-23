Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Corpay worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $363.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.71. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

