Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Energizer worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Energizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Energizer by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 22.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Energizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Energizer stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

