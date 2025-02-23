Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Ciena worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,861,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In other Ciena news, SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $235,050.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,197.48. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,137,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,749 shares in the company, valued at $35,618,161.34. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,642 shares of company stock worth $4,818,176 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

