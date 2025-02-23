Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $29,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

