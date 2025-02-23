Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 581.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Birkenstock by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Birkenstock Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

