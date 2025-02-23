Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,869 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cameco worth $31,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after purchasing an additional 187,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after purchasing an additional 664,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

