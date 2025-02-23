Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.33 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $27,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 962.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $64.26.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.