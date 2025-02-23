Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.72 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of RBC Bearings worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC opened at $357.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.58. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $241.43 and a one year high of $372.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

