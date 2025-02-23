Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PPL worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 195.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of PPL by 1,092.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In related news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,951.32. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $359,186.40. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,633 shares of company stock valued at $346,657 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

