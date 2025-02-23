Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.42 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $31,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSWI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $302.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.08. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $221.10 and a one year high of $436.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

