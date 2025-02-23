Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $30,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 265,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $103.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.