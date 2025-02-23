Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $27,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 41.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.8 %

WDFC stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a one year low of $211.03 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

