Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $27,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LFST opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,330.38. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.