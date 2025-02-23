Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 41,661 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 65.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 279,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080,300. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

