Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.