Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,395 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

