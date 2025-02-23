Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,755 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of AAR by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AAR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:AIR opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AAR

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.