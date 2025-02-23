Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,316 shares of company stock worth $2,332,393. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

CBOE stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.97.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.