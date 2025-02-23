Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,241 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 5.9 %

TPL opened at $1,346.26 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $493.40 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,287.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,153.16.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

