Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,709 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

