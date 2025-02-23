Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,245 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Toll Brothers worth $29,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

