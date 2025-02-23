Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.17. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

