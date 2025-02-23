Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 94,984 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

BBIO opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $11,864,362.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,932,279.35. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 3,065,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $106,989,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,055,375 shares in the company, valued at $769,732,587.50. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,496,239 shares of company stock valued at $122,612,036 over the last ninety days. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

