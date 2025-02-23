Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Duolingo worth $28,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after buying an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $38,512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $25,808,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Duolingo Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $385.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This trade represents a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

