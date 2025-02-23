Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,043 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BHP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

