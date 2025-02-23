Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 1,096 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.32%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.