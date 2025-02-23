Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 779 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after buying an additional 696,231 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 175,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.