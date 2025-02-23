Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.71.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $363.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.71. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.