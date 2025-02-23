Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

