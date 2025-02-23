Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $208.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

