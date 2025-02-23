Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crocs by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crocs by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.60 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

