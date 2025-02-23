Principal Securities Inc. Buys 135 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in DexCom by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $88.78 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

