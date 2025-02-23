Principal Securities Inc. Buys 2,970 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 6,976,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

